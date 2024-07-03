True Fashion Instagram Story Template

Design details
Presenting the 'Boho Dress Collection,' an Instagram story template that captures the effortless charm of bohemian fashion. With its soft color palette, blending creamy tones with earthy accents, and fluid design elements, this template evokes the free-spirited vibe that boho-chic is known for.
Tailor this template in Linearity Curve to align with your seasonal collection, modifying elements to complement your apparel's unique textures and hues. Take advantage of Linearity Move to weave subtle animations into your story—imagine fabric swaying in a gentle breeze or accessories gently shimmering, capturing the essence of boho allure.
Utilize this template to craft a narrative that resonates with your followers, inviting them to embrace the laid-back luxury of your boho collection. Your Instagram story isn't just a promotion, it's a portal to the lifestyle your brand curates. As customers swipe up, they're not just shopping—they're choosing to embody the serene and chic persona your collection represents.
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity