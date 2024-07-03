Urban Look Instagram Story Template

Design details
Introduce your latest fashion line with an Instagram story template that mirrors the urban streetwear aesthetic. The template features a deep blue and pink color scheme, layered with a crisp photo of a model behind a chain-link fence, evoking the gritty feel of city streets. Bold, uppercase typography announces a 'NEW PRODUCT COMING SOON,' creating buzz and anticipation. This template is ideal for brands aiming to highlight their upcoming collections and create a sense of exclusive availability.
Customization is a breeze with Linearity Curve. Switch up the color palette to align with your brand or season's trend, swap out the image for your own model shot, and tweak the text to your specific launch details. With Linearity Move, introduce motion to your story — animate the text to slide in with dynamic energy or apply a subtle cinemagraph effect to the background, giving life to the static image and capturing your audience's attention.
Utilize this template to craft a narrative that's as dynamic as your fashion line. With personalized touches and animated flair, your Instagram story becomes more than an announcement — it's a conversation starter. Engage your followers and set the stage for your product drop, ensuring your brand stays front of mind when the launch day arrives.
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity