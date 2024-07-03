Design details
Invite your followers to a table of wellness with our vegan brunch Instagram story template. It's a tasteful blend of culinary visuals and modern typography set against a striking split background of cream and deep orange. The showcased delicious pancakes, adorned with fresh blueberries, epitomize the nutritious yet satisfying nature of a health-conscious meal. It’s perfect for cafes, food bloggers, or anyone looking to promote a Sunday spread that's as nutritious as it is delicious.
Customizing this template is as simple as preparing a smoothie bowl with Linearity Curve. Swap in your own mouthwatering image, mix up the color palette to complement your dish, or stir in your unique font to match your brand's flavor. Take it a step further with Linearity Move by animating the berries to tumble onto the pancakes, adding an interactive element that will make your audience's mouths water.
With this template, you'll not just be sharing a meal but serving up inspiration for a lifestyle that values health and taste equally. It's your visual invitation to join a community where every day feels like Sunday and every dish tells a story of thoughtful, delicious choices. Watch as your story becomes a shared experience, tempting your followers to taste the vibrant side of vegan living.
Published on:
Industry
Small business, Marketing
Topics
Restaurant, Ad banners, Entertainment
Style
Photographic, Simple, Typography
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity