Design details
Introducing the 'Vintage Nature IG Story,' a free and downloadable template that encapsulates a nostalgic and elegant vintage vibe for your Instagram stories. Set against an ecru background, this template exudes sophistication and warmth, reminiscent of a bygone era.
At the center is a portrait of a woman framed within an arched frame, evoking a classic and timeless aesthetic. Her striking red lips add allure to the vintage look. Green leaves subtly placed in the corner infuse a natural element, enhancing the overall warm and inviting feeling.
Designed for Instagram stories, this template offers a simple yet elegant canvas for sharing content. Whether for personal storytelling or showcasing products with a touch of nostalgic elegance, the 'Vintage Nature IG Story' is perfect for engaging and captivating your audience on social media.
Download this template to elevate your Instagram stories with a vintage charm, creating an atmosphere of sophistication and timeless allure that resonates with your audience. Ideal for adding a touch of vintage sophistication to your social media postings or stories.
Published on:
Industry
Health (nutrition, fitness, sports, yoga), Beauty
Topics
Layout templates, Beauty
Style
Vintage, Photographic, Pastel, Calm
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity