Vintage Photo Instagram Stories Template

Design details
Transport your audience back in time with an Instagram story template that encapsulates the enigmatic charm of a bygone era. 'Gothic Aura' is a study in monochrome, featuring a grayscale portrait that exudes vintage allure within an ornate frame, set against a backdrop of radial lines drawing the eye inward. It's the perfect canvas for fashion brands, photographers, or storytellers looking to evoke the nostalgia and timeless elegance of the early 20th century.
Craft your narrative using Linearity Curve, where you can insert a photograph that reflects your own gothic or historical theme. Alter the hues for a sepia-toned effect, adjust the frame to suit your visual, and modify the text to date your story or describe your muse. With Linearity Move, consider adding a subtle flicker or a wind-blown effect to the hair in the portrait, enhancing the mystique and bringing the still image to life.
This template does more than share a message, it weaves a tale that might be whispered down the lanes of old London. Customize it to capture the spirit of your brand's heritage or the story you wish to tell. It's a powerful way to engage viewers, inviting them into a narrative rich with intrigue and draped in the shadows of history.
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity