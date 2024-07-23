Writer Quote Instagram Story

Design details
This Instagram Story template features a modern, minimalist design perfect for sharing quotes or important messages. The layout has a clean, white background with abstract shapes adding a subtle, artistic touch. The main text area is prominently displayed, making it easy to highlight a quote or message, with an accompanying image of the author or a related graphic.
You can easily customize this template using Linearity Curve. Replace the placeholder text with your chosen quote, update the author's name, and adjust the font style, size, and color to fit your brand. The circular image can be swapped out for a logo or another relevant photo.
For added impact, animate this template with Linearity Move. Create subtle text animations to draw attention to the quote or make the shapes move dynamically. This will make your Instagram Story more engaging and help your message stand out to your audience.
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!