Your Podcast Instagram Story Template

Design details
Monochrome with a twist, this Instagram Story template features a stark black-and-white background splashed with vibrant neon typography, perfect for podcasters aiming to announce new episodes or guest features. The text 'LISTEN TODAY' repeats for emphasis, while speech bubbles await the names of guest speakers, creating a sense of dialogue and anticipation.
Adapt this template in Linearity Curve to echo your podcast's branding. Insert your logo, tweak the neon to your theme colors, and update guest names for a personalized touch. With Linearity Move, consider animating the speech bubbles to bounce in or the '&' symbol to pulse, bringing dynamic energy to your story.
Deploying this design, you're set to captivate your audience with a visual that's as bold and engaging as the conversations you host. It's an invitation to tune in, an amplifier for your content, and a stylish beacon for new and returning listeners alike.
Published on:
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Entertainment
Style
Black, Pattern, Neon, Minimalist, Typography
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity