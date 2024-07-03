Corporate Branding Linkedin Cover Template

Design details
Reinforce your company's brand identity with this LinkedIn cover template. It's crafted to convey a message of growth and opportunity, perfect for organizations looking to attract top talent and showcase their leadership. The design balances professionalism with a personal touch, signaling a company culture that values people.
Customize this template with Linearity Curve, inserting your logo, updating the position, and replacing the photo to introduce different team members. Linearity Move could then bring the abstract shapes to life, subtly animating them to draw the eye and add a dynamic layer to your brand's story.
By utilizing this template, you're not just filling space at the top of your LinkedIn page, you're making a statement about your company's culture and values. It's an opportunity to welcome potential new hires and engage with your audience, providing a snapshot of your team's spirit and the new horizons you're exploring together.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Tech
Topics
Ad banners
Style
Geometric, Simple
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity