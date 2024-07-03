Goals Motivation Linkedin Cover Template

Design details
Boost your professional image on LinkedIn with a cover that mixes a lively mustard color with pictures of people working together. It stands out with the question, 'What are your goals?' in a clear, sans-serif font against a simple background. A smooth line design across the cover symbolizes the journey to reaching your ambitions.
Use the Linearity Curve feature to tailor this cover to your or your company's vision. Change the text to match your specific goals or switch up the images to show off your team's unique vibe. If movement catches your audience's eye, Linearity Move can animate the line, making it a symbol of progress and action. You can even set the text to appear in an engaging way, grabbing attention right away.
Choosing this cover for your LinkedIn profile does more than just refresh your look. It sparks conversations about goals and achievements. It's a way to invite connections, reflections, and show everyone that you're all about moving forward. Update your LinkedIn with a cover that's not just noticeable, but also meaningful and inviting.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Layout templates, Ad banners
Style
Geometric, Photographic, Typography, Minimalist
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity