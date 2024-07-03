ic-home iconTemplates HubLinkedIn CoverLight Yellow Minimal
Image

Light Yellow Minimal

LinkedIn Cover

1536x396

Open template

Design details

Make a powerful first impression with the Light Yellow Minimal LinkedIn cover template. Featuring a polished layout and sophisticated typography, this template is perfect for showcasing your personal brand and expertise.

Published on:

Related

Industry

Small business, Marketing

Topics

Ad banners

Style

Masks, Simple, Pastel, Minimalist

How to download Linearity Curve Templates

  • Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
  • Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
  • With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
  • No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.

How to use Linearity Curve Templates

It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity

Get started with Linearity today.

Get Started
v2