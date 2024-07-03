Design details
The 'Pastel Gothic Frame LinkedIn Cover' presents a captivating fusion of elements - a serene pastel light background adorned with an intriguing Gothic violet frame. This unique template encapsulates Gothic aesthetics with a contemporary flair, offering a distinct visual allure for your LinkedIn profile.
At its center, a captivating portrait of a girl nestled within the Gothic violet frame adds an intriguing and personalized touch. The background features subtle yet intricate patterned violet lines, contributing to the overall Gothic-inspired theme while maintaining an air of sophistication and minimalism.
Tailored for social media platforms like LinkedIn, this cover template is versatile for various professional uses such as business presentations, annual reports, or corporate profiles. Its unique blend of Gothic aesthetics and refined elegance makes a bold statement, infusing your online presence with a captivating and individualistic edge. Download now to redefine your professional identity with this distinct and intriguing template.
Published on:
Industry
Small business
Topics
Layout templates
Style
Pastel, Lines, Photographic, Pattern, Illustrative
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity