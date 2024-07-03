Professional Linkedin Cover Template

Design details
This LinkedIn cover design offers a stylish yet straightforward way to enhance your online profile. It features a classic olive background crossed by diagonal copper lines for a modern twist. At the heart of the design is a dedicated space for your job title, positioned over an image of someone focused on their work. This setup instantly communicates a sense of professionalism and attention to detail, making it a great choice for those wanting to reflect their skills and dedication.
You can tailor this template in Linearity Curve to fit your professional persona. Replace the placeholder with your actual job title in a font that matches your industry's tone. You can adjust the color scheme to your company's branding, or even upload your own image to replace the background, making it unique to you. With Linearity Move, animate the lines to underscore your dynamism, and let your title fade in with authority, making your profile not just seen, but remembered.
This cover doesn't just decorate your LinkedIn page, it acts as a prelude to your professional journey, giving viewers insight into your values and ambitions before they explore your work experience. With LinkedIn being a bustling professional hub, this cover serves as your initial introduction to contacts and potential employers, setting a professional tone from the start
Published on:
Industry
Small business
Topics
Ad banners
Style
Photographic, Geometric, Simple
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity