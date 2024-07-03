Spring Drops Linkedin Cover Template

Design details
This LinkedIn cover template, dubbed 'Spring Drops', is a celebration of vitality and freshness, capturing the essence of spring with its bold purple background and bright yellow accents. The central image is a joyous expression, perfectly suited for professionals and brands looking to project enthusiasm and positive energy in their online persona.
To make this template your own with Linearity Curve, you can infuse it with your brand colors, switch out the text to your slogan, or even replace the image with a personal photo or logo that best represents your professional identity. For a touch of dynamism, Linearity Move can animate the background elements, making your cover not just a static image, but a lively introduction to your profile.
The final design will be a vibrant statement on your LinkedIn page, setting you apart and drawing viewers into your professional narrative. It's a cover that doesn't just sit there, it speaks of your energy and readiness to embrace new beginnings, inviting connections to engage with a profile that's as dynamic as the season it celebrates.
Industry
Fashion, Marketing
Topics
Beauty, Ad banners
Style
Colorful, Gen-Z, Photographic, Gradient
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity