Startup Course Linkedin Cover Template

This LinkedIn cover template broadcasts innovation and ambition with its crisp design and inspiring message. Dominated by a vivid lavender hue, it features fluid shapes that add a dynamic feel to the background. A central smartphone graphic showcases the text 'LAUNCH YOUR IDEAS', paired with 'NEW START-UP COURSE', making this the ideal visual for entrepreneurs, startup mentors, or online educators looking to attract go-getters eager to bring their visions to life.
With Linearity Curve, customize this template to mirror your brand’s energy. You can change the smartphone display to feature your course logo or an iconic image from your program. Adjust the background to your corporate colors, and refine the slogan to align with your course’s unique selling proposition. Then, give it a pulse with Linearity Move by animating the background shapes, creating a subtle motion that captures the dynamism of starting a new venture.
Utilizing this cover on your LinkedIn page sets a professional tone that’s aligned with the spirit of entrepreneurship. It’s a visual handshake, extending a welcome to future innovators and leaders to join your course and start their journey. This cover is more than just a banner, it's a statement of purpose that positions you as the launchpad for new business success.
Marketing, Tech, Small business
Ad banners, Product Review
Colorful, Photographic
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity