Fashion Linkedin Post Template

This LinkedIn post template is a bold statement in the fashion promotion arena, where vibrant hues meet contemporary design. The juxtaposition of a vivid pink jacket against a backdrop of shimmering silver tinsel, accented by fluid purple shapes, creates a dynamic and eye-catching composition. The 'NEW ARRIVALS' badge in a punchy yellow circle draws the eye, signaling fresh trends and must-have collections, perfect for retailers and fashion brands eager to announce their latest offerings.
To tailor this template in Linearity Curve, start by injecting your brand's unique color scheme, or replace the background image to showcase your featured apparel. The text is your marquee - edit it to highlight your message, be it a seasonal sale or an exclusive launch. And with Linearity Move, animate the purple shapes to sweep across the image or the badge to pop in with a bounce, adding a lively dimension to your post.
Adapting this template means you're not just sharing another post. You're making a statement that resonates with the style-conscious professionals on LinkedIn. It's an announcement that's dressed to impress, designed to spark conversation and drive engagement with your brand. With this customized visual, you're not just capturing attention—you're setting the trend.
Industry
Fashion
Topics
Ad banners, Product Review
Style
Minimalist, Warm, Happy, Colorful, Photographic
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity