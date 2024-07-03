Hiring Linkedin Post Template

Design details
Make your company's job announcement stand out on LinkedIn with this eye-catching template that screams 'Hiring'. The repetitive use of the word against a vivid purple backdrop with rhythmic, wavy white lines creates a sense of urgency and movement. The bold, yellow font captures attention and is impossible to miss, making it perfect for companies looking to attract top talent in a competitive job market.
Leverage Linearity Curve to tailor this template to your brand's job vacancy. Customize the color scheme to fit your corporate identity, update the typography to match your branding, and include the specific roles you're hiring for. Then, animate the design with Linearity Move, giving life to the waves or making the text pop to ensure your hiring message gets the attention it deserves.
With this template, your LinkedIn post becomes a beacon for potential candidates. It's not just a job listing, it's a call to the ambitious, the driven, the ones ready to take on a new challenge. After customizing and animating this template, you'll have a powerful visual tool that not only announces a job opening but also captures the essence of your dynamic workplace culture.
Published on:
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Ad banners, Layout templates
Style
Illustrative, Simple, Geometric, Colorful, Minimalist, Typography
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity