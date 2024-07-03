Inclusivity Chart Linkedin Post Template

Design details
Strikingly minimalist, this LinkedIn post template uses a bold pie chart graphic and a limited color palette of dark green, soft pink, and white to stimulate a dialogue on inclusivity. The question 'What does inclusivity look like?' prompts reflection, making it an excellent tool for organizations aiming to spark conversations about diversity and inclusion in the workplace.
Leveraging Linearity Curve, customize this graphic to represent your company's data or diversity initiatives. Swap out the background color to align with your corporate palette, or use Linearity Move to animate the pie chart segments to dynamically showcase statistics or growth in your inclusivity efforts.
By incorporating this design into your LinkedIn strategy, you position your company as a thought leader in creating inclusive environments. It's more than just a visual asset, it's a commitment to open, meaningful dialogue. Use this template, and you're not just sharing figures—you're building a community that values and acts on the principles of inclusivity.
Industry
Marketing, Education
Topics
Infographic, Ad banners
Style
Black, Illustrative
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity