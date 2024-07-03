Mindful Podcast Linkedin Post Template

ic-home iconTemplates HubLinkedIn PostMindful Podcast Linkedin Post Template
This LinkedIn Post template is a vibrant call to action for 'Mindful Podcast Talks', designed to capture the essence of engaging audio content. It's set against a striking split background of mustard and deep green, with a central circular photo placement that gives a face to the voice of the podcast. The curvilinear red line adds a dynamic touch, suggesting connectivity and flow. It’s ideal for podcasters looking to promote their latest series or episode to a professional network.

Customize this template to fit your brand with Linearity Curve. Change the photo to feature your podcast's host or guest, match the background colors to your cover art, and tweak the call-to-action button to stand out even more. Then, with Linearity Move, introduce subtle animations: let the curvilinear line draw itself to symbolize the start of an episode, or make the 'Listen Now' button pulse gently, inviting clicks.

By personalizing this template, you're creating a digital beacon for your LinkedIn audience — one that doesn’t just announce, but actively entices listeners to tune in. Your final post will do more than inform. It will intrigue, drawing professionals into the enriching world of your mindful podcast discussions.

How to download Linearity Curve Templates

  • Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
  • Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
  • With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
  • No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.

How to use Linearity Curve Templates

It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity

