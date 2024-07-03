New Vacancy Linkedin Post Template

Design details
Capture the attention of top talent with this crisp LinkedIn post template designed to announce job openings. Its light background and splashes of gentle color communicate a welcoming work environment, while the modern typography clearly conveys your hiring message.
This template can be tailored using Linearity Curve to suit your company's branding. Swap in your logo, change the color scheme to align with your corporate identity, or adjust the graphic shapes to match your visual language. Then, using Linearity Move, add subtle animations to the design elements, like a gentle bounce to the 'We're HIRING!' text, to make your announcement even more engaging.
When you use this template, you're not just announcing a job opening, you're making a statement about your company culture. It's a blend of form and function that captures the essence of your brand and appeals directly to the skilled professionals you want to attract. With a custom touch, your job post becomes an invitation to a promising career opportunity within your innovative team.
Industry
Tech, Companies/Startups
Topics
Ad banners
Style
Geometric, Colorful
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity