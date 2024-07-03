Portfolio Linkedin Post Template

Design details
This LinkedIn post template is a sleek presentation of personal branding for professionals like Jesika Oldman, depicted as a 'Professional trainer'. The design is modern and minimalist, utilizing a neutral background with soft pink and white circles that draw attention to the central photo. The template uses a clean, sans-serif font for the name and occupation, making it ideal for individuals looking to make a sophisticated and memorable introduction on LinkedIn.
Customize this template with Linearity Curve to highlight your professional identity. You can place your own headshot within the central circle, tailor the color palette to suit your personal brand, and edit the text with your name and title. Enhance the personal touch with Linearity Move by animating elements like the circles, creating a subtle yet impactful entrance of your photo and details onto the scene.
By personalizing this template, you craft a statement of professionalism that resonates with your network. It's not just a digital business card, it's a virtual handshake. This design sets you apart, reflecting your dedication and style, and inviting connections that lead to opportunities and growth within your industry.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Small business
Topics
Ad banners, Product Review
Style
Geometric, Pastel, Minimalist, Photographic
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity