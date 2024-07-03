Product Launch Linkedin Posts Template

Design details
This LinkedIn post template is a visual shoutout, crafted to announce your vibrant product launch. The neon green background commands attention and infuses energy into your message, while the pink sidebar provides a creative visual balance with a peeled banana that adds an element of fun. The bold, capitalized typography is ready to broadcast your announcement loud and clear. It's a perfect fit for startups, tech companies, or any innovative business ready to make a splash with a new offering.
Personalizing this template is a snap with Linearity Curve. Alter the text to fit your brand's voice, switch up the colors to match your product's palette, and replace the banana with an image of your product. With Linearity Move, consider animating the text for emphasis or having the product image animate into the scene, making your launch post even more dynamic.
Utilizing this template means you're not just posting an update, you're seizing attention in the crowded digital space of LinkedIn. It's a potent tool for startups and innovators to make a statement that echoes their brand's energy and charisma. Customized and animated, your post is set to make waves, driving curiosity and engagement that transitions smoothly into leads and conversions.
2024-07-03
Related
Marketing
Marketing
Topics
Ad banners
Style
Typography, Neon, Simple, Minimalist
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity