Welcome Team Linkedin Post Template

Introduce your new team members with a template that's as welcoming as your company culture. The pastel pink and neat grid layout offer a fresh take on professional introductions, ensuring the post is engaging and warm. It's perfect for humanizing your brand on LinkedIn, where networking and professional growth are key.
With Linearity Curve, switch up the colors to match your corporate palette, or insert a different photo and text to introduce another new hire. Animate your welcome with Linearity Move, letting the emoji wave or the text appear dynamically, making your greeting even more lively and memorable.
This template isn't just about making introductions, it's about starting relationships on the right note. It sets the tone for an inclusive and personable brand image, inviting your network to join in the celebration of new talent and fresh perspectives within your team.
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity