Your Goal Linkedin Post Template

Design details
This LinkedIn post template boasts a lively orange backdrop that energizes viewers instantly, coupled with a candid photo that adds a human touch. The dynamic red line draws the eye across the space, connecting the bold, segmented question, 'What are your goals?' It's a design that prompts introspection and interaction, ideal for professionals and companies aiming to engage their network in discussions about aspirations and career milestones.
Personalize this template using Linearity Curve by incorporating your brand colors or swapping the image to reflect your team's diversity. The flexible layout invites you to play with text placement or font styles, ensuring your message resonates with your target demographic. And with Linearity Move, animate the red line to trace a path across the template or make the question pulsate slightly to create a sense of urgency that encourages viewers to stop and reflect.
Using this template establishes a platform for significant interaction on LinkedIn. It's more than merely sharing content, it's about initiating a meaningful dialogue. When you personalize and animate this template, you're not solely reaching out to your network, you're encouraging them to engage, connect, and progress alongside you. Witness how this simple yet striking template becomes a catalyst for motivation and networking within the professional community.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Layout templates, Ad banners
Style
Geometric, Colorful, Photographic, Typography, Minimalist
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity