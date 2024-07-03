Community Podcast Cover Template

Design details
Around the Block' is more than just a podcast cover. It's a visual invitation to explore the heartbeat of the neighborhood. It's designed to resonate with listeners interested in community stories, local news, and candid street-level interviews. The urban imagery and friendly graphics set the tone for engaging and relatable content.
Personalize this template with Linearity Curve, tweaking the color palette to match your brand or changing the featured street art to reflect your locality. Consider animating the manhole cover's smiley face with Linearity Move, giving a nod to the lively and dynamic content of your podcast.
This design will do more than just adorn your podcast, it will signal to your audience that you're grounded in the community. Customized it will become a beacon for local storytelling, inviting listeners to lace up their shoes and join you for every step 'Around the Block.'
Published on:
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity