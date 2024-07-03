Portrait Podcast Cover Template

This podcast cover art offers a striking, artistic portrayal with a sense of mystery. It features a high-contrast, monochromatic photo of a person with a contemplative expression, partially obscured by torn paper effect shadows. It's set against a neutral background that you can customize. The inclusion of text spaces gives you room to introduce your podcast’s title and episode information, all while maintaining a chic, enigmatic aesthetic.

With Linearity Curve, personalize this design by inserting your podcast’s name, editing the episode number, and placing your tagline or episode title. The tree icon can be replaced or removed according to your brand or the theme of your podcast. You can use this design for other formats like social media posts and ads. Animate in just a few clicks using Linearity Move's powerful animation software.

This design is ideal for podcasts dealing with deep stories, introspective themes, or those that carry a narrative weight. It sets the tone before the audience even presses play, preparing them for the immersive experience of your storytelling or discussions. Use it to intrigue new listeners and maintain a strong, recognizable brand image.