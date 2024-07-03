Release Podcast Cover Template

Design details
This podcast cover template stands out with its playful yet poised composition. A joyful portrait takes center stage, set against a deep green backdrop with pops of bright yellow starbursts and a soft purple arch framing the subject. The words 'New Episode Today' are laid out in a casual yet confident typeface, inviting listeners to tune in. It's tailored for podcasters looking to announce fresh content with vibrancy and a personal touch.
Employ Linearity Curve to make this template your own. Swap in your podcast's signature colors, update the portrait with your latest guest's photo, and choose a font that matches your podcast's tone. With Linearity Move, add a touch of animation – have the stars twinkle or the text fade in to signal a new episode, making your announcement even more engaging.
Your final cover will not just announce new episodes, it will capture the spirit of your podcast and the anticipation of your audience. It's a visual cue that promises fresh, engaging content, perfectly aligned with the brand you've built and the community you continue to grow.
Published on:
Industry
Small business
Topics
Entertainment
Style
Black, Pastel, Neon, Photographic
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity