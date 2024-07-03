Brand Message Youtube Cover Template

Design details
Subtle and serene, this YouTube cover template whispers your brand message through a delicate blend of peach hues and understated starburst accents. The soft gradient background offers a peaceful canvas, encouraging a focus on the central message while the sporadic, geometric star shapes add a gentle burst of energy and personality.
Tailoring this design in Linearity Curve is effortless. You can alter the gradient to match your brand's palette, select fonts that speak your language, and position your logo where it feels right at home. Linearity Move can bring this stillness to life, imagine the starbursts gently pulsating or the background gradient subtly shifting, engaging your viewers before they even press play.
Your channel cover is your brand's handshake with the viewer. By customizing this template, you’re setting the tone for the content they're about to experience. It's a promise of quality, a prelude to the story you’re telling through your videos. Make it personal, make it alive, make it yours.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Ad banners
Style
Pastel, Simple, Warm
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity