Creative Arts Youtube Cover Template

Design details
Our YouTube cover template blends rustic wooden textures with modern graphics for a captivating look. It features circular outlines in deep red set against an abstract background, designed to frame a central image that grabs attention. This design is perfect for channels focused on art exploration, history, or the creative process.
With Linearity Curve, you can customize this template to fit your art channel's unique style. Adjust the colors to reflect different artistic periods, change the text to spotlight your channel name or a specific movement, and switch the central image to showcase iconic artwork or your own creations. Linearity Move allows you to animate the red circles and background, adding motion to draw in viewers and enhance engagement.
After personalizing, this YouTube cover acts as an invitation into the world of art. It encourages viewers to discover the stories and insights your channel offers, blending curiosity with cultural exploration.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Education
Topics
Entertainment, Ad banners
Style
Warm, Vintage
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity