Retro Sale Youtube Cover Template

Design details
This Youtube cover template is a playful nod to retro style, featuring an eclectic mix of old-school cool and modern flair. A textured mustard background sets the stage for a pop-art-inspired bubble with the words 'VINTAGE pop up sale', accompanied by a duo clad in vintage fashion. The design's throwback vibe is perfect for channels that specialize in vintage goods, retro fashion hauls, or anyone looking to promote a nostalgic event with a contemporary twist.
Customization is key, so with Linearity Curve, switch out images to feature your own retro finds, adapt the color scheme to mirror your brand's look, or update the text to showcase your latest promotion or video series. And don't stop there—use Linearity Move to animate the bubble's burst or give life to your vintage duo, creating a truly engaging cover that pops off the screen.
This template is your gateway to connecting with an audience that craves a blast from the past. Tailoring it with your unique content, you'll create more than just a cover—you'll spark curiosity and draw viewers into your world of timeless treasures. It's an invitation to explore, engage, and shop, all while basking in the warm glow of vintage charm.
Published on:
Industry
Small business
Topics
Ad banners
Style
Vintage, Colorful, Geometric
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity