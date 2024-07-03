Makeup Review Youtube Thumbnail Template

Design details
This YouTube thumbnail template is a visual shout-out to beauty enthusiasts. Its pink and yellow backdrop pops with energy, framing the hands-on display of a makeup palette. Designed for beauty vloggers and reviewers, it teases the vibrant content within—perfect for tutorials, hauls, or best-of lists.
Customization's a breeze with Linearity Curve. Alter the palette to feature your beauty brand, change the backdrop to match your channel's aesthetic, or tweak the font to mirror your unique voice. Want to add a sparkle? Use Linearity Move to animate glints on the palette, making your thumbnail as lively as your reviews.
Using this template, your videos will leap out from the screen. You're not just posting reviews, you're crafting an identity for your channel that's as curated and colorful as the makeup you showcase. It's your first step towards becoming a go-to beauty guru on YouTube.
Industry
Small business
Topics
Product Review, Beauty
Style
Geometric, Gen-Z, Colorful
