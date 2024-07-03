Makeup Youtube Thumbnail Template

This YouTube thumbnail template is a splash of creativity for beauty influencers and makeup artists. It combines striking blue tones with a clean, bold font to announce '10 BOLD EYELINER LOOKS', set against a backdrop that transitions from an electrifying purple to a soft yellow. A close-up image of a model wearing sparkling blue eyeliner embodies the tutorial's theme. The design is modern and clean, with a focus on visual impact to drive clicks and views for beauty content creators.

Personalize this template with Linearity Curve by inserting your own beauty shot that reflects the eyeliner style featured in your video. Adjust the text for your video title, and match the thumbnail's color palette to your brand for a cohesive visual identity. With Linearity Move, animate elements like the title's appearance or the model's glittering eyeliner to captivate potential viewers even before they click on your video.

This thumbnail is not just a preview, it's an invitation to a world of beauty exploration. It promises a transformative journey through makeup artistry. When viewers see this animated thumbnail, they're not only intrigued by the visual flair but also assured of the professional, creative content awaiting them. This thumbnail is your canvas, and with it, you'll paint the entrance to a gallery of your most artistic and daring eyeliner tutorials.