Mobile App Youtube Thumbnail Template

Grab your audience's attention with a YouTube thumbnail template that's both bold and straightforward. Featuring a hand holding a smartphone, with a sample interface on the screen, set against a blue and yellow graphic background, this design instantly conveys a tech-savvy, user-friendly feel. 'CATCHY HEADLINE' is prominently placed to hook viewers, making this template perfect for tech reviews, app promotions, or digital product launches.

With Linearity Curve, you can inject your brand into this template with ease. Swap in your app's screenshot on the phone, match the background colors to your branding, and replace the placeholder text with your video's title. If you want to go a step further, use Linearity Move to animate elements like the headline or the phone to add a dynamic preview of your content.

Using this thumbnail means you're not just posting a video, you're making a statement. It's your first interaction with viewers, and it sets the tone for the content they're about to watch. By personalizing and animating this template, you're giving them a glimpse of the value you're about to offer, increasing the chances they'll click through and engage with your brand's message.