Mobile App Youtube Thumbnail Template

Design details
Grab your audience's attention with a YouTube thumbnail template that's both bold and straightforward. Featuring a hand holding a smartphone, with a sample interface on the screen, set against a blue and yellow graphic background, this design instantly conveys a tech-savvy, user-friendly feel. 'CATCHY HEADLINE' is prominently placed to hook viewers, making this template perfect for tech reviews, app promotions, or digital product launches.
With Linearity Curve, you can inject your brand into this template with ease. Swap in your app's screenshot on the phone, match the background colors to your branding, and replace the placeholder text with your video's title. If you want to go a step further, use Linearity Move to animate elements like the headline or the phone to add a dynamic preview of your content.
Using this thumbnail means you're not just posting a video, you're making a statement. It's your first interaction with viewers, and it sets the tone for the content they're about to watch. By personalizing and animating this template, you're giving them a glimpse of the value you're about to offer, increasing the chances they'll click through and engage with your brand's message.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Tech, Ad banners, Product Review
Style
Photographic, Simple
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity