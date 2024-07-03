Online Workshop Youtube Thumbnail Template

This YouTube thumbnail template is designed for online workshop promotion, combining hypnotic spirals with a bold message. The energetic green and purple palette is sure to grab attention and draw potential attendees.

With Linearity Curve, customize this template by adjusting the hypnotic graphics and color scheme to match the theme of your workshop. Animation can be added with Linearity Move, like spirals slowly turning to draw the viewer’s eye towards the central message.

This template is your springboard to captivate and inform your audience about your enriching online workshop, ensuring it's a must-attend event​​.