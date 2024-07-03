Online Workshop Youtube Thumbnail Template

Design details
This YouTube thumbnail template is designed for online workshop promotion, combining hypnotic spirals with a bold message. The energetic green and purple palette is sure to grab attention and draw potential attendees.
With Linearity Curve, customize this template by adjusting the hypnotic graphics and color scheme to match the theme of your workshop. Animation can be added with Linearity Move, like spirals slowly turning to draw the viewer’s eye towards the central message.
This template is your springboard to captivate and inform your audience about your enriching online workshop, ensuring it's a must-attend event.
Industry
Marketing, Education, Events
Topics
Ad banners, Tech
Style
Gen-Z, Colorful, Neon, 3D Shape
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity