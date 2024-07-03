Phone Youtube Thumbnail Template

Design details
This YouTube thumbnail template strikes a balance between boldness and simplicity, featuring a hand holding a smartphone set against a split background of white and dynamic angular lines. The template's monochromatic palette, punctuated with the phrase 'CRAFT YOUR COPY HERE,' calls for a direct message, making it suitable for content creators who focus on communication, technology, or marketing strategies.
Leverage Linearity Curve to tailor this template to your brand's message. Replace the placeholder text with your unique value proposition, match the phone's screen to showcase your content, and choose a font that aligns with your channel's character. Animating this template with Linearity Move can bring your thumbnail to life: have the phone display flicker to draw attention or animate the lines to guide the eye towards your main message.
Your custom thumbnail sets the stage for the content within, providing a visual cue to your audience about the quality and focus of your video. It's not just an image, it's a call to action for viewers to engage with your content, an essential component of your communication toolkit on YouTube.
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity