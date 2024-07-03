Wokout Youtube Thumbnail Template

Design details
Jumpstart your audience's fitness journey with a YouTube thumbnail that's as energizing as your workouts. The design commands attention with a dynamic teal and orange color scheme, creating a backdrop that's both bold and invigorating. A focused athlete mid-push-up captures the intensity and determination of a full-body workout. The overlay text 'FULL BODY WORKOUT. HIGH INTENSITY BEGINNER LEVEL' is clear and motivating, making this thumbnail ideal for fitness coaches, personal trainers, or health influencers promoting accessible exercise routines.
Customizing this template with Linearity Curve is a straightforward process. Shift the color palette to align with your brand, swap the featured athlete for a shot from your workout series, or update the text to highlight your unique training program. Enrich the visual impact with Linearity Move by animating the text to pulse with the beat of a workout soundtrack, encouraging viewers to click and commit to their fitness goals.
With this thumbnail, you're not just posting a video, you're extending a challenge to your viewers. It's a visual pep talk, a first step towards transformation. When they see your customized thumbnail, your audience will feel the pull to move, to improve, and to conquer their fitness aspirations one click at a time.
Industry
Health (nutrition, fitness, sports, yoga)
Topics
Fitness, Ad banners
Style
Colorful, Gradient, Neon
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity