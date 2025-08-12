A design suite that does it all

Transform ideas into a wide range of sleek vector graphics with Linearity Curve and convert those designs into professional motion graphics with Linearity Move.

Get started for free

Design + animate faster

Level up your visuals with the do-it-all design and 2D animation software for graphic designers, illustrators, and social media content creators.

Accelerate the design process by a remarkable 30% with Linearity Curve. Up the ante with Linearity Move, an animation software that makes motion graphics accessible to all.

Individually, our applications are impressive, but when paired together, they turbo-charge creative workflows. Work seamlessly between Linearity Curve and Linearity Move, designing rapidly in Linearity Curve and effortlessly transferring creations to Linearity Move for intricate animations with a single click, all while adhering to high industry standards.

design animation software

Start with Linearity Curve

image 1
image 2
image 2

Rapidly get ideas off the ground with Auto Trace for quick sketch-to-vector conversion. Let our technology capture your sketch in seconds, then fine-tune the details by adding or removing paths and adjusting colors to match your vision.
Try Auto Trace

Easily create complex designs with the Shape Builder. Harness Merge Mode to draw over intersecting shapes, then switch to Erase Mode to remove unnecessary sections, effortlessly.
Try Shape Builder

Take control of your creativity and add the finishing touches to illustrations with the Pen Tool. This powerful tool not only plots and manipulates Bézier curves for precise designs, but allows for further refinement when paired with the Node Tool.
Try Pen Tool

Create animated content without technical skills

Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, our innovative motion design tool empowers graphic designers to bring their visions to life with ease.

Say goodbye to limitations and hello to limitless possibilities – Linearity Move is your trusted companion on the journey to stunning motion graphics.

animated illustration character Linearity Move

Animate in Move

girl sending emails illustration
illustration of a girl sending email with software UI

Unlock the full potential of a connected suite by seamlessly transitioning between Linearity Curve and Linearity Move. Access your static designs from Linearity Curve on Linearity Move. Double-clicking the Linearity Curve file in Linearity Move instantly opens your design, eliminating any complicated import processes.

Embrace the benefits of high-quality DPI options tailored for vector-centric designs. Experience a glitch-free import process that seamlessly complements your creative workflow.

With our Auto Animate feature, and just a few clicks, make your static designs come to life effortlessly.

Auto animate recognizes the same objects within multiple artboards and instantly transitions between artboards to create a striking motion graphic.

Take advantage of presets to add complex animations to your designs, and customize them via the animation inspector.

When your animation is ready, export it as a high-quality video in up to 4K resolution, all while maintaining a high frame rate.

Looking for an Adobe Illustrator Alternative?

Adobe Illustrator’s subscription fees can be a significant investment. Linearity offers a compelling alternative that doesn’t compromise on quality or features. Whether you’re a freelancer, small business owner, or part of a creative team, Linearity provides the tools you need to produce high-quality designs at a fraction of the cost.

Dynamic design in motion

Introducing the Linearity design suite, a groundbreaking design and animation toolkit for graphic artists, illustrators, and social media content creators.

Auto Animate

Import files, arrange your frames into multiple scenes, and watch Auto Animate instantly bring your designs to life.

Morphing

Select two design elements, place the playhead at your preferred location on the timeline, click the ‘M’ keyboard shortcut, and watch as a smooth transition animation is created.

Presets

Effortlessly and swiftly apply pre-made animation effects to elements for intricate and dynamic movements.

Make your first animation with no hassle

Watch as design elements seamlessly glide into place, demonstrating how this tool enhances creativity and streamlines the animation process for designers of all skill levels.

Join the waitlist

How does Linearity compare to other tools?

Watch as design elements seamlessly glide into place, demonstrating how this powerful animation tool enhances creativity and streamlines the animation process for designers of all skill levels. Design, collaborate, and animate in a fraction of the time compared to alternative tools.

Features

All Others

Modern, intuitive, interface makes for an easy learning curve for beginners

ic-select iconic-close icon

Easily switch between designing in Linearity Curve and animating in Linearity Move

ic-select iconic-close icon

Work faster with AI (Background removal, AI vector tracing, and so much more)

ic-select iconic-close icon

Drop your lifetime animation cost per minute

ic-select iconic-close icon

Collaboration, commenting, and online community in one design platform.

ic-select iconic-close icon

Explore other use cases

Alt images

Design and animate on iPad with the LAMY Safari note+.

Alt images

Design a billboard with Linearity Curve

Alt images

Make your own logo design with Linearity

Frequently asked questions

Have more questions? Visit our FAQs page.

Get started with Linearity Move today

Get started for free
illus-3