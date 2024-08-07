Use Linearity with LAMY styluses
Design and animate on iPad with the LAMY Safari note+.
Experience precision and versatility
Linearity Curve works seamlessly with the LAMY safari note+, combining the precision of analogue drawing with the versatility of digital technology.
Create complex illustrations with smooth vector brush strokes, paths, and Bézier curves, or transform photos in a tap using AI Backgrounds, Auto Trace, and Background Removal.
Get started today on Mac, iPad, and iPhone.
Create motion with your stylus
Animation doesn’t need to be complicated. With Linearity Move, anyone can create engaging motion graphics in a few taps of your stylus.
Use the LAMY safari note+ to apply powerful animation effects, bring static graphics to life instantly with Auto Animate, and make design tweaks on the fly by switching between Animate and Design modes. This seamless integration empowers you to create dynamic, professional animations effortlessly.
Get started today on iPad & Mac.
Discover more integrations
Figma Plugin: Seamlessly export, refine, and add motion to your Figma projects with our simple plugin.
In-app design library: Access over 1 million royalty-free, high resolution images, as well as 80k icons and Apple SF Symbols to use in your designs.
More stylus and tablet compatibility: Linearity Curve offers the flexibility to use an Apple Pencil or third-party styluses like the Wacom Bamboo Stylus, as well as drawing tablets such as the Wacom Bamboo Slate.
As a team we use it as an alternative to Adobe Illustrator. We appreciate how it enables us to create content quickly and easily.
Mehmet Akif Kaya
Founder of Mikroterra
We previously spent a lot of money on freelancers, with Linearity we’ve ramped up our designs and saved so much on cost.
Daria
Co-founder at Salesroom
Linearity Curve is my go-to design tool. It has an intuitive UI that caters to users of all levels. Curve’s features open up a whole new world of possibilities.
Wade Warren
VP of Marketing at Disney
