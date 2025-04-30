Adobe Creative Cloud Is Getting More Expensive
Here Is A Cheaper (and Awesome) Alternative.
By Eoin
1 minute
If you’re an Adobe Creative Cloud user, you might want to brace yourself: prices are going up. Again.
Starting June 17, 2025, Adobe is rolling out its rebranded “Creative Cloud Pro” plan. Basically, it’s the same “All Apps” bundle, but now with unlimited generative AI image credits and 4,000 AI credits for things like video and audio editing.
Sounds cool, right? Until you see the price tag. It’s jumping from $59.99 to $69.99/month—that’s $839.88 a year, up from $719.88. A $120 annual increase for features many users might not even use.
Not into AI features? Well, Adobe’s also introducing a “Creative Cloud Standard” plan at $54.99/month, which includes only limited AI credits and skips out on the advanced stuff.
And if you’ve been using Adobe Illustrator as a standalone tool, that one’s going up too. From $20.99/month to $22.99/month, which adds up to $275.88/year, up from $251.88/year. It might not sound like much, but these hikes add up especially when there are affordable alternatives out there.
Oh, and it’s being phased out for new users after January 2025, so if you’re not already on it, tough luck.
So… What Now?
If you’re feeling priced out, you’re not alone. Many creatives are now looking at alternatives that won’t cost as much as a monthly car payment.
Meet Linearity Curve
One standout option? Linearity Curve. It’s got an intuitive interface, solid performance, and all the essentials you need for graphic design. Plus, there’s a free version, and even the Pro plan is at just $79/year (that’s only $6.58/month).
Great for illustrators, brand designers, or anyone who’s over Adobe’s bills, Linearity Curve proves you don’t need Creative Cloud to be creative. That said, we’ve kept an integration with Adobe in case you still need it - Linearity Curve lets you export your files in .ai format.
Final Thoughts
Adobe’s tools are still powerful, but they’re also starting to feel a little like luxury software.
If you’re not using all the AI bells, you might be paying for more than you actually need.
Luckily, 2025 is a great time to rethink your creative toolbox.
