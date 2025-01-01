S

Scene Timeline The scene timeline is the bottom portion of the overall animation timeline in Linearity Move. It represents a single scene within your project, and allows you to focus on the animation stacks and arrangement of keyframes and keyframe pairs relevant to that scene.

Scissors Tool The Scissor Tool can split an existing shape or path between two Bézier Nodes.

Screen Calibration Screen calibration is adjusting a computer’s or other device’s display to ensure the colors and other visual elements are accurately displayed. This can be important for various reasons, including ensuring that the colors you see on the screen match the colors you expect, that the brightness and contrast are set correctly, and that the image is not distorted. Several ways to calibrate a screen include using specialized hardware and software tools. Some computers and devices come with built-in calibration tools, while others may require you to use third-party software or hardware. It is generally recommended to calibrate your screen regularly, primarily if you use your device for tasks that require accurate color representation, such as photo editing or design work.

Scrubber The term scrubber refers to a control in the user interface that allows animators to interactively navigate through the timeline of an animation or video sequence. It is also known as a "Playhead" or "slider.” Read more about it under the term Playhead.

Shadow A shadow is a dark area where light emitted from a light source is blocked by an opaque object. Shadows are shaped because light cannot transit through the opaque object. The object blocks the light and forces it to move past the blocking object and onto the next surface. The resulting shadow is a two-dimensional shape or a reverse projection of the object blocking the light. The size of a shadow depends on the distance between the light source and the object blocking it. The closer the item is to the light source, the more it obstructs the light, resulting in a bigger, softer shadow. If the object is more distant, the shadow becomes sharper and smaller. Natural shadows: They are created by sunlight. The angle of the sunshine supply determines the length of the shadow. The sun’s low angle makes the longest shadows at sunrise and sunset. The shortest shadow area is unit-shaped at noon, once the sun is highest within the sky. Artificial shadows: This includes all shadows that are created by an artificial light source.

Shadow Color Not all shadows are black. This attribute sets the color of your shadow; it will change its color (in case you don't want to use the default grayish color). In Curve, as with any other design software, you can set the color of your shadow.

Shadow Offset The Shadow Offset value changes the location of the shadow in relation to the element's frame. You can offset the shadow to change the direction the shadow is cast - how far from the shadow-casting layer and in which direction. That means we have two controllable Offset properties: Distance from the shadow to the shadow-casting object. Direction of the shadow to the shadow-casting object. (Flipped horizontally in the second star image). In most programming languages, there are two values to set the shadow offset. generally specifies the horizontal distance, generally specifies the vertical distance. In Curve, you can adjust the distance of the shadow to the shadow-casting object with the Offset Slider, and the direction of the Shadow Offset can be adjusted with the Shadow Rotation Wheel.

Shadow Opacity The shadow opacity will define how opaque the shadow is.

The shadow opacity can be adjusted in Linearity Curve by clicking the Shadow Color Well and then moving the transparency slider.

Shape Tool The Shape Tool allows you to create pre-made geometric shapes, such as rectangles, circles, polygons, or straight lines, but also stars and spirals.

Skeuomorphism In digital design, a style that mimics materials and dimensionality to create a connection to real-life objects. It can guide customers to follow intended actions and imply usage through familiarity. For example, some desktop operating systems use a trash can or recycle bin icon to represent the deletion of files. Or Skeuomorphic Icons (also called 3D icons) are designed to imitate their real-life counterparts. Skeuomorphism started receding in popularity after Apple introduced a flat redesign of their mobile operating system in iOS 7.

Split View Mode Split View Mode is an Apple feature that allows you to open multiple iPad apps at once. To activate it open any app, and tap the Multitasking button at the top of the screen. Here, you will find the Split View button or the Slide Over button. The current app moves aside and your Home Screen appears. Tap a second app on your Home Screen. When you choose Split View, the second app appears side-by-side with the current app.

If you chose Slide Over, the second app opens full-screen and the current app moves to a smaller window that you can move to the right or left side of your screen. You can use Split View Mode to drag and drop easily your images or import Procreate's color palettes directly onto Linearity Curve.

Read more: How to use Multitasking on iPad, a guide from Apple Support. ic-external-link icon

Stagger (or Cascade) Stagger is an animation technique, also known as cascade animation or sequential animation, achieved by animating a group of elements with a time delay between each element's animation start time. This creates a cascading or ripple effect, where the animation appears to flow from one element to the next sequentially. ic-link icon Read more under the term Cascade in this Glossary.