Learn Curve on iPad
In this course, we’re going to go through each feature, tool, and setting — basically every nook and cranny of Linearity Curve on iPad — one video at a time.
What you’ll learn
Learn how to get started with Linearity Curve on iPad.
Educational value
In this course, we’re going to go through each feature, tool, and setting — basically every nook and cranny of Linearity Curve on iPad — one video at a time.
- How Linearity Curve can help you in each step of your design process. Use our iPad from ideation to handoff.
- How to make the most of your workspace. Familiarize and customize your interface by learning tips & tricks, gestures, and more.
- Everything you need to create your first vector design! You’ll understand basic design concepts of working with vectors and how to make the most of it.
Join us for the first episode of Curve for iPad, where we explore the Homescreen of Linearity Curve. This newly enhanced interface provides a user-friendly experience for all design enthusiasts. Discover the array of designs that come with the software, perfect for inspiration or practice. Learn how to access recent files, import from Linearity Cloud or your device, and explore the Learning Center for amazing tutorials.
The second episode of Curve for iPad dives into the all-new Interface of Linearity Curve. Discover the clean and minimal design that provides a creative workspace, allowing you to bring your designs to life. We'll explore each menu, from the Sidebar, hiding and revealing essential panels like Layers and Guides, to the revamped Toolbar with fresh icons for amazing tools. Learn about content-aware functionalities in the Inspector, which become available when objects are selected, enabling actions like masking, alignment, color changes, and more. We'll also peek into the Menu Bar, providing useful shortcuts and access to settings, export options, and learning resources.
Learn to create shapes like circles and triangles, use content-aware functionalities for precise actions, and duplicate and group elements to craft stunning patterns. We'll explore the Rotation Mode and how to create complex shapes with ease. By the end of this tutorial, you'll be equipped to design an entire landing page.
In this episode, you’ll learn to use Linearity Curve’s editing tools for crafting social media content.
Success in social media content creation hinges on understanding your audience and maintaining brand consistency. The winning formula involves combining captivating visuals with concise, engaging text.
First, we introduce the Eraser Tool , which allows for precise removal of unwanted design elements.
We’ll also explore the Node Tool , which allow you to refine your design more precisely. You’ll learn about the four types of node, as well as how to manually add and delete nodes for greater control.
Next, we’ll look at the Scissors Tool , which allows you to split your shapes and create dynamic arcs.
The video wraps up with a tutorial on customizing your artboards for different social media platforms. You’ll learn to adjust coordinates, and measurements, fill colors, and even add grids to your artboards.
In this episode, you’ll learn to use Linearity Curve’s drawing tools for crafting a flyer design.
Starting with the Pen Tool, that allows you to achieve precise outcomes, as demonstrated through the design created in the tutorial. Discover how to properly close paths, adjusting stroke width, and choosing vibrant colors to breathe life into your designs.
We'll also explore the versatile Brush Tool, learning to customise brushes, manipulate roundness and angle, and utilising minimum width for nuanced strokes.
Transition to the Pencil Tool, experimenting with smoothing options and stroke width, learning the importance of balancing nodes for professional-looking vector designs.
At the end of the tutorial, you'll see the design mocked up, having learned Linearity's diverse drawing tools.
In this episode, you’ll learn to use Linearity Curve’s shaping tools.
First, we'll go into the Shape Builder Tool, merging and erasing shapes with precision, seeing how this tool brings depth and vibrancy to a flat design, using varied shapes as the building blocks.
We'll also go into color combinations, employing the Pen Tool for intricate details and merging shapes for a polished finish. Learn the power of highlights and shadows, and uncover the versatility of the Masking Tool to effortlessly refine compositions.
We'll also learn about boolean operations, getting into different operations such as Unite, Subtract, Intersect, Divide, and Exclude.
We'll conclude the tutorial by seeing our design mocked-up on a t-shirt, having learned Linearity Curve's Shaping Tools in-depth.
In this episode, you’ll learn to use Linearity Curve’s imaging tools.
First, you'll learn how to craft captivating visual messages that grab attention and communicate your ideas effectively. We’ll guide you through using punchy text, importing stunning Unsplash photos, and strategically cropping images for maximum impact.
Next, we’ll dive into background removal and auto-trace. With just a click, you’ll remove unwanted backgrounds and transform photos, sketches, and illustrations into stunning vector art. Discover how to add watercolor effects, simplify details, and even remove backgrounds from sketches for a clean, professional look.
Then, we’ll explore the power of blending modes. These versatile tools hold the key to seamlessly blending images, creating vibrant textures, and enhancing your designs with a touch of artistic flair. You’ll learn how to use different blending modes like Multiply, Overlay, and Screen to achieve a range of visual effects.
Finally, we’ll bring it all together by adding a splash of color to our poster. Learn how to choose color combinations that pop, and how to harness the contrast between purple and red to create a dynamic, eye-catching effect.
By the end of this tutorial, you’ll be equipped with the skills and confidence to transform your images into great compositions using Curve for Mac’s powerful toolkit. Ready to create designs that turn heads and make a lasting impression?
In this episode, we'll unlock Curve for iPad's powerful library section.
First, we'll tap into Unsplash, a vast library of free, high-quality photos to elevate your visuals and tell compelling stories.
Next, we'll get hands-on with icons and symbols. Choose from Apple's sleek SF Symbols and explore a world of customizable icons to inject personality into your designs. Don't worry if the perfect icon doesn't exist – the Node tool lets you tweak them to your exact vision.
But it's not just about pre-built elements! We'll show you how to import your own photos, building a personal library of inspiration for future projects.
Want to save time and effort? We'll also look into how you can turn your designs into reusable templates, instantly accessible for future projects.
In this episode, we'll go through the final chapter of your design journey: Exporting!
First, we'll explore multiple file formats, like JPEG for web images, PNG for transparency, TIFF for high-quality prints, and editable vector options like PDF and SVG. Easily choose the perfect format and discover custom settings.
Find the exporting functionality both in the File menu and directly on the canvas, making exporting your designs a breeze.
Then, we'll learn how to print the design, utilize presets, choose copies, specific pages, paper size, and orientation. Watch your design come to life on paper!
Finally, we'll put our design on a mockup to see what it would look like printed.
Remember, this is just a starting point. Feel free to add your own creative flair and sprinkle in your unique voice!
Published on:
Tell us what you liked the most to help us improve.
Aysel
Video Educator
Aysel is a Berlin-based illustrator and designer passionate about drawing and education.
Tell us what you liked the most to help us improve.