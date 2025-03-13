Academy

Welcome to Linearity's first online course produced in-house, with our talented illustrator Aysel.

What you’ll learn

In this beginner’s course, you’ll learn everything about designing with vectors on your iPad. We’ll start with the absolute basics and slowly build up your knowledge and skills. By the end of these episodes, you’ll be able to visualize anything you can think of.

Educational value

We’ll go through each tool, functionality, operation, and gesture in Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) in a clear and systematic way. By the end of the course, you’ll hopefully find vector design a lot easier than you initially thought! That’s because Curve is the most intuitive and user-friendly vector design software in the world.

We’ll also cover some of the most fundamental design theories and principles, so you’ll know how to choose the right color palettes, organize your elements in a layout beautifully, or draw characters full of life.

Plus, in each and every episode, we’ll create a fully developed design together, from simple to complex. You’ll be able to see your amazing progress along the way.

This course is split into two parts: beginner and intermediate. Ready to learn while playing with vectors?

  • What are vectors and their uses
  • How to navigate the Curve Interface with ease
  • How to use the most important vector tools to create any shape imaginable
  • How to use colors, color effects, and color palettes
  • The most important gestures for faster workflows
  • Composition and color theory

In our very first episode, we’ll look at the Linearity Curve interface and explore its possibilities. We’ll create a new document and jump straight into designing a beautiful icon set using only 3 tools: the Shape Tool, Selection Tool, and Node Tool. All equally important, all easy to get the hang of.

In this episode, we’ll also introduce our favorite and most useful gesture. And you’ll learn how to create your very own color palette.

  • Set up a new document
  • Import a sketch
  • Create and organize layers
  • Change document settings
  • Add colors to your palette
  • Use the Shape Tool to create basic shapes
  • Use the Node Tool to change the shape of vector paths
  • Use the Selection Tool (with all its modes) to move, edit, and transform paths
  • Adopt the one-finger hold to snap an object’s proportion and rotation
  • Group objects

Booleans are some of the most important functionalities to know in vector design, as they’ll allow you to work with simple shapes (something we’re very comfortable with already) and turn them into more complex objects. Don’t worry, we’re still taking small steps here. We’ll also practice all that we learned in episode 1 just in case you need to brush up on these freshly-acquired skills. Let’s use everything you’ve learned to create some colorful fruit icons together.

  • Work again with the Selection, Node, and Shape Tool
  • Refresh on layer management, grouping, and one finger gesture
  • Import color palettes
  • The most used Boolean Operations
  • Pencil Tool intro

You don’t have to be a vector expert to create beautiful digital artwork. Ask yourself if you’re using the right tools. Do you feel comfortable drawing with pen on paper, but then vectors seem like a challenging approach? Well, we’re here to change your mind. We have freehand tools that allow you to create powerful vector paths as if you’re drawing on paper. And we’re going to learn one today.

The Pencil Tool is going to be your best friend for the beginning of your design journey. But also for creating shapes with a fluid, organic feel. That’s why we chose to draw cats in this episode. They’re such slinky creatures, so it seemed only natural to pair them with our freeform classic.

You'll learn:

  • Pencil Tool and path smoothing
  • Node work and editing vector paths with the Node Tool
  • Refining, refining, refining -Join vector paths -Work with both Fill and Stroke, Swap fill, and stroke

Color us impressed! You’ve already made it this far in our 101 course. You’re slowly on your way to vector design superstardom.

In this episode, we’ll bask in the calm waters of the tools and skills we’ve learned so far—the Selection Tool and all its modes, the Node Tool for path editing, the Shape Tool for drawing simple objects, and the Pencil Tool for everything in between.

But we’ll conquer new territory in terms of how you express yourself with color. We’ll learn gradients, working with opacity, blur, and a combination of these functionalities, in order to give more depth to your illustrations. Put it all together and we’re creating our very first full-page design—a beautiful sunset scene.

• Composition theory

• Create and adjust gradients

• Work with opacity (within gradients as well)

• Use the Blur function

• Create simple shadows and 3D effects

We know. Vector design gets a bad rap because of it. The Pen Tool is a staple vector design tool that might behave funny if you’ve never used it before. But it’s also fantastic for gaining complete precision when drawing.

By the end of this episode, you will be comfortable using the Pen Tool and all its features. It might take time to learn these basics and even longer to master them. But all good things come with practice and the Pen Tool is no exception. And because we know you’re hungry for more, we’re also going to cover Masking to create this serene koi fish pond illustration.

After this class, you’ll have completed the beginner part of this course, so get your iPad ready—we’re going to make it count!

• Pen Tool with all its functionalities

• Learn the different types of nodes

• Learn Pen Tool gestures

• Understand masking and when to use it

• Apply all the knowledge you've gained up to this point

By now, you've got the hang of the Pen Tool, Shape Tool, and playing with colors. In this tutorial, we'll put those skills to use as we create a charming portrait illustration. We'll also explore the Brush Tool and discover how it can elevate your illustrations.

Here's what you'll learn:

  • How to set up your document and organize your layers
  • How to use color gradients
  • How to trace your character sketch with the Pen Tool
  • How to use color to integrate a light source
  • How to add and duplicate shapes
  • How to freehand organic paths with the Brush Tool
  • How to edit the style properties of your brushstrokes
  • How to incorporate shadows and highlights
  • How to add background elements

Remember those days when trading stickers was the ultimate currency on the playground? Well, get excited because, after this episode, you'll be a sticker-designing pro! Pick any theme you like, and let's make your dream stickers a reality.

This episode covers:

  • Using Auto Trace to instantly turn your sketches into crisp vectors paths
  • How to use the Pencil Tool to create paths with a hand-drawn touch
  • How to add details with the Pen Tool
  • Tweaking nodes to quickly alter shapes to your liking
  • How to add colors to your stickers
  • How to use the Offset Path functionality to add cut contours to your designs
  • Exporting your designs for print

Grids aren't just for math class; they're essential tools for designers too. Let's explore how using an isometric grid can assist you in creating shapes with 3D perspective.

Aysel covers all the essentials, from understanding the concept of isometric grids to mastering the techniques of designing with them. You'll apply your knowledge to craft a logo based on a client's brief.

By the end of this tutorial, you'll know:

  • How to add guides to your canvas and set up an isometric grid
  • How to draw a logo design
  • How to work with a client brief
  • How to create a mood board from photo references
  • How to create color variations of your logo
  • How to add texture to your designs using blend modes
  • How merge shapes using the Shape Builder Tool
  • How to add curved text using the Text Tool and the Shape Tool

Congratulations on reaching the final episode of the course! By now, you've become a vector design pro. But there's still one vital skill to master: layout design.

Here, you'll get to know the principles of designing a beautiful layout. By the end, you'll have added a cool film poster to your design portfolio.

We'll cover:

  • The principles of balanced layout design
  • How to remove the background of an image using masks (Note: you can now also do this with the new Background Removal Tool)
  • How to turn a photo into vector graphics using Auto Trace
  • How to duplicate an object to create symmetry
  • How to add a color gradient background
  • How to create a focal point
  • How to add a hand-painted typeface
  • How to work with text kerning, tracking, and line height
  • How to use visual hierarchy to enhance information
  • How to add finishing touches and eye-catching details
  • How to add texture to your poster using blend modes

