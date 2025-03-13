101 vector design course
Welcome to Linearity's first online course produced in-house, with our talented illustrator Aysel.
What you’ll learn
In this beginner’s course, you’ll learn everything about designing with vectors on your iPad. We’ll start with the absolute basics and slowly build up your knowledge and skills. By the end of these episodes, you’ll be able to visualize anything you can think of.
Educational value
We’ll go through each tool, functionality, operation, and gesture in Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) in a clear and systematic way. By the end of the course, you’ll hopefully find vector design a lot easier than you initially thought! That’s because Curve is the most intuitive and user-friendly vector design software in the world.
We’ll also cover some of the most fundamental design theories and principles, so you’ll know how to choose the right color palettes, organize your elements in a layout beautifully, or draw characters full of life.
Plus, in each and every episode, we’ll create a fully developed design together, from simple to complex. You’ll be able to see your amazing progress along the way.
This course is split into two parts: beginner and intermediate. Ready to learn while playing with vectors?
- What are vectors and their uses
- How to navigate the Curve Interface with ease
- How to use the most important vector tools to create any shape imaginable
- How to use colors, color effects, and color palettes
- The most important gestures for faster workflows
- Composition and color theory
Published on:
Aysel
Video Educator