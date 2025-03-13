We’ll go through each tool, functionality, operation, and gesture in Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) in a clear and systematic way. By the end of the course, you’ll hopefully find vector design a lot easier than you initially thought! That’s because Curve is the most intuitive and user-friendly vector design software in the world.

We’ll also cover some of the most fundamental design theories and principles, so you’ll know how to choose the right color palettes, organize your elements in a layout beautifully, or draw characters full of life.

Plus, in each and every episode, we’ll create a fully developed design together, from simple to complex. You’ll be able to see your amazing progress along the way.

This course is split into two parts: beginner and intermediate. Ready to learn while playing with vectors?

