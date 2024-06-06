Animate with Move
How to animate an image carousel for Instagram
Learn how to create an animated Instagram carousel that encourages engagement.
Level
Beginner
Device
iPad
Category
Animate with Move
What you’ll learn
Use pinning, masks, presets, and more in Linearity Move to create a this dynamic carousel post.
Educational value
The carousel is one of the most engaging type of content on Instagram since they keep your audience on a post for longer.
In this tutorial, Maddy reveals how to create an animated carousel using simple animation techniques in Linearity Move.
You'll learn:
- How to create a new document and import your scenes
- How to create keyframes
- How to add position, scale, and rotation animations
- How to use pinning
- How to animate text with presets
- How to edit the timing of your animations
- How to add transitions between scenes
- How to export your project
Download the file in the "Related" section to get started!
Published on:
Maddy Zoli
Illustrator
