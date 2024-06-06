How to animate an image carousel for Instagram

The carousel is one of the most engaging type of content on Instagram since they keep your audience on a post for longer.

In this tutorial, Maddy reveals how to create an animated carousel using simple animation techniques in Linearity Move.

You'll learn:

How to create a new document and import your scenes

How to create keyframes

How to add position, scale, and rotation animations

How to use pinning

How to animate text with presets

How to edit the timing of your animations

How to add transitions between scenes

How to export your project

Download the file in the "Related" section to get started!