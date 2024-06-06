Academy

How to animate an image carousel for Instagram

Animate with Move

How to animate an image carousel for Instagram

Learn how to create an animated Instagram carousel that encourages engagement.

    Level

    Beginner

    Device

    iPad

    Category

    Animate with Move

What you’ll learn

Use pinning, masks, presets, and more in Linearity Move to create a this dynamic carousel post.

Educational value

The carousel is one of the most engaging type of content on Instagram since they keep your audience on a post for longer.

In this tutorial, Maddy reveals how to create an animated carousel using simple animation techniques in Linearity Move.

You'll learn:

  • How to create a new document and import your scenes
  • How to create keyframes
  • How to add position, scale, and rotation animations
  • How to use pinning
  • How to animate text with presets
  • How to edit the timing of your animations
  • How to add transitions between scenes
  • How to export your project

Download the file in the "Related" section to get started!

Published on:

Maddy Zoli
Illustrator

