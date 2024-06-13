Academy

How to edit pivot points

Animate with Move

Embark on a journey through space and time as we create a captivating animation with custom pivot points.

    Level

    Beginner

    Device

    iPad

    Category

    Animate with Move

What you’ll learn

Pivot points are crucial for rotation animations. In this tutorial, you'll discover how to edit yours effectively.

Educational value

Pivot points are like the center of gravity in rotation animations—they're what your objects rotate around. In this tutorial, you'll learn not only how to tweak your pivot points but also how to nail those smooth and dynamic rotation animations.

Download the tutorial file in the "Related" section and let's get started.

You'll learn:

  • How to create a new document
  • How to import your files and create scenes
  • How to add rotation animations to objects
  • How to move your pivot points
  • How to switch between Design and Animation mode
  • How to use animation presets
  • How to edit the timing of your animations
  • How to animate text with masks
  • How to use pins
  • How to add opacity and position animations
  • How to copy animation properties
  • How to add transitions between scenes
  • How to export your project

Published on:

Maddy Zoli
Illustrator

