How to export your animation as a GIF

GIFs offer a simple and engaging way to share your brand's message on a loop. And now, you can export any project in Linearity Move as the fun file format.

In this tutorial, Maddy shares her tips for creating an animated marketing asset and explains how to make it a GIF.

As a bonus, you'll also discover how to create GIF stickers from individual objects on your canvas.

You'll learn:

How to start a new project and import your scenes

How to animate text and objects with presets

How to adjust the timing of your animation in the timeline

How to use pins

How to copy and paste keyframes

How to animate an image by altering its scale and position

How to export your project as a GIF

How to export an individual object as an animated sticker with a transparent background

Download the tutorial design file to get started.