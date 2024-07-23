Animate with Move
How to use pinning in your animations
Discover how pinning can simplify and streamline your animation process.
Level
Beginner
Device
Mac
Category
Animate with Move
What you’ll learn
Follow Maddy as she explains how to use pins for defining the start and end points of your animations.
Educational value
The pinning feature in Linearity Move highlights a section of the timeline, showing where an animation starts and ends. Pins function as anchor points, securing the object's initial and final state throughout the animation sequence.
Mastering pinning in animations allows you to quickly apply animations to one or multiple objects simultaneously, eliminating the need to manually add each keyframe.
You'll learn:
- How to start a new document and import files
- What pins are and how to add them to your timeline
- The benefits of using pins
- How to understand keyframes
- How to quickly create transitions between objects using pinning
- How to move pins on your timeline, individually and together
- How to create a looping animation in one click
- How to export your animation
Follow this tutorial by downloading the design file in the "Related" section.
Published on:
Maddy Zoli
Illustrator
Would you recommend this tutorial?
Get started with Linearity today.Get Started