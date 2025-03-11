Animate with Move
Create a stunning animated promotional video with Linearity Move
Learn how to make product promo animations in Linearity Move. Dive into this tutorial where we'll guide you through the process, creating seamless transitions and dynamic visual elements, importing scenes effortlessly and enhancing your product presentation.
Level
Beginner
Device
Mac
Category
Animate with Move
What you’ll learn
Learn how to create an animated promotional video using Linearity Move.
Educational value
In this Linearity Move tutorial, under Maddy's guidance, you'll learn how to create a product promotional animation. Begin by importing your project and creating an organized workspace, laying the foundation for a seamless workflow.
Delve into the intricacies of Linearity Move as you gain insights into Auto Animate principles and how to optimize scene transitions. Learn how to animate the background, refining your skills to tweak animations with precision using handles.
Elevate your proficiency in Linearity Move and witness the seamless integration of visuals, bringing your creative visions to life in a compelling product promo that captivates your audience.
Export your animated creation, showcasing your newfound skills in the realm of product promotion and let your creativity shine!
Maddy Zoli
Illustrator