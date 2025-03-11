In this engaging Linearity Move tutorial guided by Maddy, you'll learn how to craft compelling social media post animations.

Begin by creating a new file with a square resolution and a smooth 30 FPS frame rate. As Maddy walks you through the process, see the power of Auto Animate, where elements seamlessly transition across three artboards. Gain insights into the meticulous structure of the .curve file, observing how proper naming conventions and consistent object naming are essential for Linearity Move's automatic transitions.

As you tweak animation timing using handles, Maddy shares valuable tips to enhance the overall animation. Learn how to of offset rectangles, creating a delightful wavy effect that adds flair to your social media post. Move on to animating the arrow with precision, ensuring a swift appearance and disappearance. Discover the trick of duplicating keyframes and groups in Design Mode, allowing you to craft a double animation effect effortlessly.

In the final steps, you'll learn how to tweak background animations for a seamless and polished result. Trim unnecessary seconds from your scene duration, leaving you with a concise yet impactful four-second animation. Conclude your tutorial journey by exporting your masterpiece, ready to be shared across your social platforms. With Maddy's expert guidance, you're not just creating animations; you're crafting visual stories that captivate your audience.

Now you're ready to export your video and share your results!