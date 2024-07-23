Academy

Learn the iPad gestures

Design with Curve

Learn how to save a ton of time in Linearity Curve by creating and leveraging smart gestures & shortcuts.

    Level

    Beginner

    Device

    iPad

    Category

    Design with Curve

⚠️ Vectornator is now Linearity Curve. In the video, the previous Vectornator interface is displayed.

What you’ll learn

What gestures do you have in Linearity Curve and how to use them to speed your workflow.

Educational value

Keyboard shortcuts are just what they sound like: the ability to use a key command instead of hunting down the command in a pulldown menu. They help make your workflow more efficient. Same with gestures - they are an organic way to perform an action that does not disrupt your flow.

The best way to determine how you can best use gestures and shortcuts is to simply experiment. Anything you do routinely is a good candidate!

We believe that implementing the information in this video could easily cut 30% of the time off projects in our software.

Published on:

Anna
Head of Content Marketing

