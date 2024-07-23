Learn the iPad gestures

Keyboard shortcuts are just what they sound like: the ability to use a key command instead of hunting down the command in a pulldown menu. They help make your workflow more efficient. Same with gestures - they are an organic way to perform an action that does not disrupt your flow.

The best way to determine how you can best use gestures and shortcuts is to simply experiment. Anything you do routinely is a good candidate!

We believe that implementing the information in this video could easily cut 30% of the time off projects in our software.