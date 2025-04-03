Tools gestures

Resize Proportionally While drawing or resizing objects, hold a second finger on the canvas in order to lock the aspect ratio of the path while you're changing it. You can easily draw perfect circles and squares using this method. Alternatively, you can lock the proportions of your shape by activating the lock button inside the Arrange Tab.

Snap to X, Y, or Z Axis While rotating a shape or drawing a line, hold a second finger on the canvas to activate snapping to 45º or 90º degrees.

Set the Direction of Your Shape While drawing a shape using the Polygon or the Star Tool, hold and drag from the top to bottom to have the spike of your shape at the top or vice-versa.

Enter Isolation Mode Double-tap on grouped or masked objects to enter Isolation Mode and edit your grouped or masked objects.

Pen Tool Gestures In Linearity Curve, there are four useful gesture combos to help you define the Node type and change your path's curves while drawing with the Pen Tool. #1 - Change node to Disconnected Type While drawing a new line with the Pen Tool, hold a second finger onto the canvas to change the previous node to a disconnected type. A disconnected node has handles that can move independently and change the direction and arc of the next curve.

#2 - Enable 45º Snapping on both handles Hold two more fingers onto the canvas to enable 45º snapping on both of your node handles.

#3 Enable 45º Snapping on One Handle Hold three more fingers onto the canvas to enable 45º snapping on only one handle. If you're using a Mac, you can hold the ⌥ key to achieve this same affect.

#4 End a path Double-tap on the end node (highlighted in red) to end the path. Pro Tip – If you're using Linearity Curve with an external keyboard or on your Mac, you can use some useful shortcuts to easily change your nodes' type when drawing with the Pen Tool.

Star Tool Gestures The Star Tool is a special tool you find in the Toolbar which allows you to create and edit pre-made stars. #1 – Change the direction of the spikes While drawing your star, hold and drag up and down to modify the direction of your star's spikes.

#2 – Change the star shape While drawing your star, hold a second finger to edit the star's point radius by dragging your fingers.