How to use Auto Trace to speed up your illustration process
Take a sketch and turn it into vectors in seconds! Aysel will show you how to use Auto Trace to achieve beautiful vector textures that would otherwise take ages to create.
Intermediate
iPad
⚠️ Vectornator is now Linearity Curve. In the video, the previous Vectornator interface is displayed.
What you’ll learn
Use our AI-powered Auto Trace feature to improve any pixel-based sketch to a professional vector illustration.
Educational value
In this video tutorial, you'll learn how to create a cool snake illustration using Auto Trace.
Starting with a basic sketch in Procreate, we will demonstrate the process of selecting the image, applying Auto Trace in Sketch Mode, and adjusting the contrast to achieve the desired result.
In this tutorial, Aysel also covers how to color the illustration with a gradient, create a background, refine paths, and add final touches to the illustration. The step-by-step instructions and tips provided make it easy to follow along and create your own vector artwork. So watch the video, have fun, and let your creativity flow.
Published on:
Aysel
Video Educator