Academy

ic-home iconAcademyTutorialsHow to use Auto Trace to speed up your illustration process
How to use Auto Trace to speed up your illustration process

Design with Curve

How to use Auto Trace to speed up your illustration process

Take a sketch and turn it into vectors in seconds! Aysel will show you how to use Auto Trace to achieve beautiful vector textures that would otherwise take ages to create.

  • ic-academy icon

    Level

    Intermediate

  • ic-ipad icon

    Device

    iPad

  • ic-learn-tab icon

    Category

    Design with Curve

⚠️ Vectornator is now Linearity Curve. In the video, the previous Vectornator interface is displayed.

What you’ll learn

Use our AI-powered Auto Trace feature to improve any pixel-based sketch to a professional vector illustration.

Educational value

In this video tutorial, you'll learn how to create a cool snake illustration using Auto Trace.

Starting with a basic sketch in Procreate, we will demonstrate the process of selecting the image, applying Auto Trace in Sketch Mode, and adjusting the contrast to achieve the desired result.

In this tutorial, Aysel also covers how to color the illustration with a gradient, create a background, refine paths, and add final touches to the illustration. The step-by-step instructions and tips provided make it easy to follow along and create your own vector artwork. So watch the video, have fun, and let your creativity flow.

Published on:

authorImage
Aysel
ic-social icon

Video Educator

Related

Color Palettes Guide

ic-external-link icon

How do I auto trace an image

ic-external-link icon

Pen Tool Practice

ic-external-link icon
Would you recommend this tutorial?
Get started with Linearity today.

Get Started
v2